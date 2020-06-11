Dr. Ken Hopper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Hopper, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Hopper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1521 N Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 274-8800
Fort Worth Office1200 Summit Ave Ste 509, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 274-8800
Dallas Office3500 Oak Lawn Ave # 260, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (817) 274-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! I see Anna the RN and she is the best. My medication of 20 years was adjusted and all the annoying and perplexing symptoms have disappeared. Another added bonus is that i lost 20 pounds in 6 weeks.
About Dr. Ken Hopper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr at Dallas
- UT Southwestern Medical Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.