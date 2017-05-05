Overview

Dr. Ken Hashimoto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Hashimoto works at Ken Hashimoto M.D. in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.