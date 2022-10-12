See All Urologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Ken Haberman, MD

Urology
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ken Haberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Haberman works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Auburn office
    202 N Division St Ste 100, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 927-1882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Prostatitis
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Prostatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 12, 2022
He saved my life. That's all you need to know.
kenneth gaylord — Oct 12, 2022
About Dr. Ken Haberman, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225290489
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • University of Minnesota Medical Center
Medical Education
  • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ken Haberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haberman works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Auburn, WA. View the full address on Dr. Haberman’s profile.

Dr. Haberman has seen patients for Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

