Dr. Ken Goldstein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ken Goldstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.
Locations
Warrenton Foot & Ankle Center400D Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-9393
Fairfax Foot & Ankle Center3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had painful burning callouses on the soles of my feet most of my life, I thought I just had to live with them until I saw Dr Goldstein. He removed them, treated with a solution and NO MORE PAIN. They do come back, which is standard, but I simply return and he repeats the procedure. Very professional and likeable too.
About Dr. Ken Goldstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
