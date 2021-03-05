Dr. Fujii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ken Fujii, MD
Overview
Dr. Ken Fujii, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Fujii works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center-santa Rosa401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 571-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujii?
I found Dr. Fujii to be an excellent surgeon and a caring doctor. I wouldn't want another surgeon.
About Dr. Ken Fujii, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700960879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujii works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujii. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.