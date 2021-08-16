Dr. Arakawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ken Arakawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ken Arakawa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilcox Health.
Dr. Arakawa works at
Locations
Spine Care Center of Hawaii1329 Lusitana St Ste 206, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 528-3888
The Queen's Health Care Centers - Kauai Specialty Center3-3295 Kuhio Hwy Ste 203, Lihue, HI 96766 Directions (808) 528-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilcox Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Arakawa for about 3 years now. Very thorough and always took the time to listen to how my symptoms impacted my daily life. I also appreciate that I don't have to fight to have him run tests.
About Dr. Ken Arakawa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1558334888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arakawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arakawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arakawa works at
Dr. Arakawa has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arakawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Arakawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arakawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arakawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arakawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.