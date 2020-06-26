Overview

Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Ravishankar works at Southwest Neurology Inc in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH and Willard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.