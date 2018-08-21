Dr. Kemi Doll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kemi Doll, MD
Dr. Kemi Doll, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
I am so glad I have Dr. Doll in my corner. She is brilliant, kind, thorough, compassionate and she really listens. My daughters love her as well because she has been available to them and very supportive. I need no further treatment at present but if I do in the future I am comforted to know I can count on her to be my physician, my guide and my friend.
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
