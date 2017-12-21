Dr. Kemba Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kemba Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Kemba Black, MD is a Pediatric Nurse Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
Sahil Parikh, MD13114 Farm To Market 1960 Rd, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 442-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ben Taub Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black has been my daughters doctor since birth. She is now 7. She is the kindest and loving doctor. She takes her time and makes the kids feel comfortable. Anytime I have a concern, she's welcome to schedule an appointment to see her.
About Dr. Kemba Black, MD
- Pediatric Nursing
- English
- 1649487463
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Pediatrics

