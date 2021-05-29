See All Gastroenterologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Kem Hor, MD

Gastroenterology
2 (30)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kem Hor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Hor works at Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC
    Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC
    160 W FILLMORE ST, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 636-1299

  UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Diarrhea
Constipation
Unexplained Weight Loss
Diarrhea
Constipation
Unexplained Weight Loss
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anemia
Esophageal Varices
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Peptic Ulcer
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ischemic Colitis
Megacolon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Upper GI Series
Viral Enteritis
    May 29, 2021
    Dr Kor is great! She is very attentive to my problems and displays professionalism all times. Highly recommended!
    L. Jenkins — May 29, 2021
    Gastroenterology
    English, Chinese
    1629155205
    University Of Arkansas For Med Science
    University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    University of Arkansas
    Dr. Kem Hor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hor is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hor works at Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hor's profile.

    Dr. Hor has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hor on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

