Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.
Dr. Walls works at
Locations
Ascentist ENT4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 375-8989
Ascentist ENT4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (816) 371-5104
Ascentist ENT2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 375-8991
Ascentist ENT17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 375-8992TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walls saw my toddler for enlarged tonsils. The consult was quick but thorough (which is nice with a 2 year old.. in and out). We waited until a week after 3rd bday for surgery and that was today. Everything was very streamlined, professional , and everyone was kind and caring. You can tell they love kiddos. Will did great at getting him down to the OR without a fight and Dr Walls was quick and made me feel very confident! He even sent a pic of the tonsils which I asked for :) we have his cell and clear instructions so aftercare is amazing as well!
About Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1972576593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walls works at
Dr. Walls has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
