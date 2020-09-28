See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Pho works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 28, 2020
About Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205398336
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelvin Pho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pho works at General Internal Medicine Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pho’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

