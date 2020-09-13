Overview

Dr. Kelvin Kwong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Kwong works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

