Overview

Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Higa works at CFMG-ADVANCED LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL ASSOCIATION in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.