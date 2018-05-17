Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelvin Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelvin Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2680 Aberdeen Blvd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-2229
-
2
CaroMont Regional Hospital2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2000
-
3
Cmg-gaston Women's Health Care LLC620 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 108, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-2229Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris was very professional and personable. He explained everything, really listened and answered any questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Harris.
About Dr. Kelvin Harris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1114000791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.