Overview

Dr. Kelvin Burton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at Total Care Family Medicine in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.