Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Footcare Now3757 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 540-4212MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Footcare Now4035 95th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 540-4210MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Brownsville/Crown Heights Office1220 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 540-4209
New York Medical/Diagnostic Center8046 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 540-4211Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Barry yesterday for an ingrown toenail. The wait time was minimal, the office is very clean, the office staff is friendly, and Dr. Barry is very reassuring. He explained the causes and the treatments. He is good at giving needles in the feet with very little pain. The procedure was very quick and easy, and I left the office feeling great. Would definitely recommend everyone to Dr. barry
- Podiatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225026727
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center Brooklyn Ny
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
