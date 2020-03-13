See All Podiatric Surgeons in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Barry works at Footcare Now in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Kew Gardens, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Footcare Now
    3757 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4212
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Footcare Now
    4035 95th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4210
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Brownsville/Crown Heights Office
    1220 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4209
  4. 4
    New York Medical/Diagnostic Center
    8046 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4211
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis-Related Enthesitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Mar 13, 2020
    I saw Dr. Barry yesterday for an ingrown toenail. The wait time was minimal, the office is very clean, the office staff is friendly, and Dr. Barry is very reassuring. He explained the causes and the treatments. He is good at giving needles in the feet with very little pain. The procedure was very quick and easy, and I left the office feeling great. Would definitely recommend everyone to Dr. barry
    Jose P. — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225026727
    Education & Certifications

    • Interfaith Med Center Brooklyn Ny
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

