Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609124775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allenson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allenson works at
Dr. Allenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.