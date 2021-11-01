See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Burbank works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Vincent Hospital
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3140
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Leominster Location
    225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 840-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Clavicle Fracture
Joint Drainage
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 01, 2021
    Dr Burbank fixed my left rotator cuff tear. The day before surgery, He called me to see if if I was doing OK. I thought this was a beautiful act of love and kindness Of a doctor.! My surgery went perfect and Burbank called me the day after To check on me.. How many surgeons actually call you the day before and day after? I had my gallbladder removal 2 ago I didn't get this kind of treatment from the surgeon. Dr. Burbank called me 5 days post- op to see how I was doing! He went above and beyond his duties as a surgeon. I don't feel just like just another ' patient. He made me feel important and loved! He deserves the Physician Year Award. I highly recommend anyone to Dr Burbank. You won't be disappointed.
    Shirleyann — Nov 01, 2021
    About Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326050113
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clinic
    Residency
    • U Mass
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burbank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burbank has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Dislocation and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burbank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burbank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burbank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

