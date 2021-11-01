Overview

Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Burbank works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Dislocation and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.