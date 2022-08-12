Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Locations
Mid America Physician Services LLC9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 677-3113
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 642-0100
Mid America Physician Services LLC5401 College Blvd Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 677-3113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Earlier this year, I experienced an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured despite being given shots to treat it. I was rushed to the ER, where they couldn’t find the ectopic or any signs of rupture on the ultrasound. I was nearly sent home. Thankfully, Dr. Drummond, who was the ObGyn on-call, reviewed over my medical history and rushed down to the ER in the middle of the night. She performed emergency surgery to remove my rupturing tube. During my surgery, she was also kind enough to ablate some endometriosis for me. I’m so grateful to have been under her care. Now I’m pregnant again (it’s in the right spot this time!), and I’ve decided to switch to her as my ObGyn, because I know that she’ll take excellent care of me.
About Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205286515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.