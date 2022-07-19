Dr. Kelsey Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
New Iberia Office2309 E Main St Ste 501, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 256-5317Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend Dr. Webb with no hesitation. I am 65 and the last OB/GYN (a male) that I saw must have thought that women of a certain age must not be susceptible to pelvic and uterine issues AND have no sexual life or concens. Dr. Webb talked to me and treated me as a woman, one with real concerns and needs.
About Dr. Kelsey Webb, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407952336
Education & Certifications
- University Tennessee College Medicine
- University of South Alabama
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.