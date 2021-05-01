Overview

Dr. Kelsey Salley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Health Sys



Dr. Salley works at Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.