Dr. Kelsey Kredentser, MD
Dr. Kelsey Kredentser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Lake Success Medical Associates1300 Union Tpke Ste 301, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 616-1300
Lijmc Cardiothoracic Surgery27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rego Park6155 98th St Ste 1K, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 271-1200
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Dr.Kredentser is the absolute best . I recently switched provider's and was nervous since I did not receive the best care at my last OB and my postpartum care . She listened, she was empathic, she explained and most importantly made me feel so comfortable. I wish i would have seen her throughout my previous pregnancy. Highly recommended!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003279712
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kredentser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kredentser accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kredentser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kredentser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kredentser.
