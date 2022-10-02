Dr. Kelsey Meunier, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meunier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Meunier, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Meunier, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fuquay Varina, NC.

Locations
Fuquay Family Dentistry401 Attain St Ste 131, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 578-9085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meunier?
Dr. Meunier has been very kind and incredibly thorough caring for my dental health. I have had several cavities that were filled by Dr. Meunier and she made sure I was comfortable and explained everything very well. Cannot recommend this Dentist enough!
About Dr. Kelsey Meunier, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meunier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meunier accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meunier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meunier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meunier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meunier.
