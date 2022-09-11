Dr. Kelsey McEvoy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey McEvoy, DMD
Dr. Kelsey McEvoy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Happy Valley, OR.
Dr. McEvoy works at
Sunridge Dental Care14679 SE Sunnyside Rd Ste D, Happy Valley, OR 97015 Directions (503) 386-1432
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met & received a cursory report from the dentist, which was fine as I have no major problems. She did ask me if I had questions or concerns. Spent less than 4 minutes w/me. The dentist's use of the 3rd person plural (we), when referring to me & my dental care was off-putting (both dentist & hygienist spoke this way). I didn't feel like I was on a "team". My hygienist spoke in a very low voice. I told him more than once that I'm hard of hearing & could barely hear him, yet he continued to speak in a low voice. I had to constantly ask him to repeat himself. Created delays during a too short appt. When sitting to talk about my care, the hygienist was perpendicular to my body but his chair was set behind my head so he wasn't in my line of sight when I turned my head. I asked why, but he didn't answer. Found this unusual. Hygienist asked me to hold suction tool despite my hand weakness. The dental care was fine. I may ask for a different hygienist to avoid the communication issues.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1558848333
Dr. McEvoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McEvoy accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McEvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEvoy.
