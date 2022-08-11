Dr. Kelsey Little, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Little, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Little, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Family Dental371 LAKE HAVASU AVE S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 362-7977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
Dr Little got me in the office the same day and adjusted my bite it felt better Immediately. An awesome doctor and an awesome staff.
About Dr. Kelsey Little, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1760049944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Little using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.