Dr. Kelsey Knuth, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Knuth, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Knuth, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Knuth works at
Locations
-
1
Landstown Dental Care1909 Landstown Centre Way Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 451-8848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knuth?
I HAD AN EXTRACTION DONE AND IT WASNT AS BAD AS I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE THANKS TO DR. KNUTH AND HER ASSISTANT
About Dr. Kelsey Knuth, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1831683622
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knuth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knuth accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knuth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knuth works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knuth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.