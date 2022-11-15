Overview

Dr. Kelsey James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. James works at Bellefonte Women's Care in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.