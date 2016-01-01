Dr. Dullinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Dullinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dullinger?
About Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1326507377
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dullinger works at
Dr. Dullinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dullinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dullinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dullinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.