Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Dullinger works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-4333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Dehydration
Anemia
Anxiety
Dehydration

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kelsey Dullinger, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1326507377
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dullinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dullinger works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dullinger’s profile.

Dr. Dullinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dullinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dullinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dullinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

