Dr. Kelsey Able, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelsey Able, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Able for the first time last week and immediately felt safe and secure with her. She is easy to talk to. I felt she listened to me and was very well equipped to answer all questions. Eager to find what is wrong if anything as well. I moved here a little over a year ago so I did not really have a gastronomic doctor until that day. I hope to have a long dr. Patient relationship for a long time to come.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1376806588
- University of Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Able has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Able accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Able using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Able has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Able. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Able.
