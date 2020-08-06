Overview

Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.