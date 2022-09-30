Overview

Dr. Kelly Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Wong works at Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.