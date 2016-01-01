Overview

Dr. Kelly Llewelyn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.



Dr. Llewelyn works at The Women's Health Group in Tulsa, OK with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.