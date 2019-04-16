Dr. Kelly Wirfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Wirfel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Wirfel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Wirfel works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Endocrinology - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7161Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200F, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 572-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wirfel is an excellent doctor. She is very kind and compassionate and understanding. Always gives a follow up call. Omar and her staff are wonderful.
About Dr. Kelly Wirfel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1659387561
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wirfel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirfel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirfel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wirfel works at
Dr. Wirfel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirfel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirfel.
