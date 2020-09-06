Overview

Dr. Kelly Fordyce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ladera Ranch, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Fordyce works at Kelly E Fordyce MD A Medical Corp. in Ladera Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.