Dr. Kelly Williams, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Williams, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Williams, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Kees Rocks, PA.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Center Dental Implants and Periodontics6200 Steubenville Pike Ste 201, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 346-6037Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Kelly Williams, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073832986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.