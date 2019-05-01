Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Kelly Weselman, MD | Wellstar Rheumatology4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 315, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 333-2035
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Weselman always recommends treatment for my Lupus and RA but never pressures me into taking meds that I am not ready to take. She monitors my inflammation and progression. I love that she connects and has actual conversations about my over all heath. Fabulous Dr.
About Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952370801
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Rheumatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Weselman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weselman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weselman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weselman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weselman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weselman.
