Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Van Fossen works at Fern Creek General Surgery in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.