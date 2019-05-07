Dr. Kelly Tyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Tyler, MD
Dr. Kelly Tyler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-7020
Baystate Endocrine Surgery - Springfield2 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tyler is beyond amazing. The first time I met her in her outpatient office she took almost an hour to get to know me as a person and to understand my colorectal problems. I suffered from a severe rectal prolapse and colonic inertia. She ordered all the appropriate tests. By the time I had my first surgery (by Dr. Tyler) my colon had become so engorged that it had pushed in front of my bladder and I could no longer urinate. (I had a foley catheter and then was catheterizing myself.) Dr. Tyler explained every procedure to me thoroughly and answered all my question. She met with my family as well. When I had my colon removed, Dr. Tyler was able to do the entire surgery laparoscopic, despite the complications due to the size of my colon. She was kind, smart, and funny. I was able to call her office at any time of the day and received help. Dr. Tyler saved my life and she did it with genuine respect for me as a whole person. I felt supported, cared for, and less afraid. She is the best
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235335795
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyler has seen patients for Colectomy, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.