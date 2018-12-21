Overview

Dr. Kelly Tucker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Tucker works at Orange County Heart Institute in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.