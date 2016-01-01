Overview

Dr. Kelly Teagle, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Teagle works at Lourdes Gastroenterology in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.