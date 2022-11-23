See All Plastic Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at Sullivan Integrated Aesthetic in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Center of Annapolis
    130 Admiral Cochrane Dr Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 571-1280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Breast Atrophy
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Breast Atrophy

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Sullivan did my breast augmentation last year and I was extremely pleased with the whole process! From the consultation, pre-op, day of surgery and follow-ups, Dr. Sullivan and her staff were amazing in their professionalism, answering all my questions and their sincere concern of my overall well-being. I definitely recommend her practice to anyone considering plastic surgery!
    — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831105329
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Sullivan Integrated Aesthetic in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

