Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
University Pediatrics Association1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 1100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Sullivan! She always takes extra time to speak to us and is very sensible and down to earth. A very sweet and calming presence, she is loved by our 4 year old twins.
About Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043492291
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
