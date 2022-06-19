Dr. Kelly Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Smith, DPM
Dr. Kelly Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Parker M Gennett Dpm134 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018
Lourdes Center for Family Health - Main Street303 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-9018
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr Smith was very positive as she is very professional. My legs were hurting as my left foot is smaller than my right foot. She gave me shoe inserts and I can walk without pain and for long distances
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.