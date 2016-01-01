Dr. Kelly Shum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Shum, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Shum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX.
Dr. Shum works at
Locations
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Shum, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1366886178
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Shum works at
