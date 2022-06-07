See All General Surgeons in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Kelly Shine, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Shine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Shine works at Cape Cod Healthcare in Hyannis, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCHC General and Specialty Surgery
    105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-5565
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Most compassionate intelligent on staff surgeon at Cape Cod Hospital.
    Theodore Lukac — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kelly Shine, MD
    About Dr. Kelly Shine, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477522472
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of New Mexico Health Scis Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

