Dr. Kelly Shaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Shaffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Urology Clinics PA295A Midland Pkwy Ste 100, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0665
-
2
Lowcountry Urology Clinics1300 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 487-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaffer was attentive and complete in her examination and diagnosis. She performed my surgery which was extremely successful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kelly Shaffer, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1710060017
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
