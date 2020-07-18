Dr. Schofield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Schofield, MD
Dr. Kelly Schofield, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC.
Triangle Psychiatry & Wellness Pllc1515 W NC Highway 54 Ste 220, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 443-2341
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Schofield is knowledgable, thorough, takes client concerns seriously, and isn't remotely condescending (saying a lot for a psychiatrist, in my experience).
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1346416948
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Schofield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
