Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD

Neurology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kalispell Office
    200 Commons Way Ste B, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5170
    Perry K. Birky MD PC
    202 Conway Dr Ste 100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 758-7490
    Maryland Pkwy
    3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 765, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-8788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2018
    Dr. Schmidt operated and treated me in Las Vegas. She is highly skilled and very capable doctor. I will truly miss her, but I believe she is going on to better things.
    Frank in Las Vegas, NV — Nov 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811199235
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Davidson Co Tb Hosp
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

