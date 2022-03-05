Dr. Kelly Quinn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Quinn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelly Quinn, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center225 State Route 35 Ste 208, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 747-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn is the first dermatologist I have ever had who actually cares and follows along with my skincare journey. We have actually solved some of the chronic issues I have faced for most of my life by trying new therapies. She is caring and wonderful to her patients!
About Dr. Kelly Quinn, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.